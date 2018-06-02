Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects three hits

Zobrist went 3-for-4 with one walk, a double, one RBI and a run scored during Friday's tilt against the Mets.

The 37-year-old tied the game at two in the seventh with an RBI double, which was followed by a Kris Bryant single that plated Zobrist. He's appeared in 41 games this season, hitting .304 with four homers, 18 RBI and just 18 strikeouts in 138 at-bats.