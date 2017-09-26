Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects two more hits Monday

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

That's two straight two-hit games for Zobrist, who has his season batting average up to .238. While that would be the veteran's worst mark since 2010, manager Joe Maddon still isn't afraid to use Zobrist in key spots, as evidenced by him batting fifth on Monday.

