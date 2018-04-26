Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Completes running drills Thursday

Zobrist (back) took part in running drills Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This is a step in the right direction for the utility man. Zobrist is eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday, but it's unclear if he has ramped up his activity enough to return after the minimum stay on the DL.

