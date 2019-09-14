Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Connects for first homer

Zobrist went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Serving as the second baseman, Zobrist lifted a third-inning home run off James Marvel to make the score 5-0. The 38-year-returned Sept. 3 after taking time away from baseball to deal with a personal matter. Zobrist is slashing .266/.364/.312 in 109 at-bats this season.