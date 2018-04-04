Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Could get more opportunities to lead off

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Zobrist looks "pretty sharp" early in the season and he may turn to the veteran as his leadoff hitter more frequently, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Maddon added that Zobrist, who is 4-for-11 to begin the season, has the "hot hand" at the moment. The Cubs manager has never been afraid to move people around the lineup and try different combinations, so even though Ian Happ began the year as the leadoff hitter, it wouldn't be surprising to see Zobrist get more run there as long as he keeps hitting. The 36-year-old was slated to hit first Tuesday before the game was rained out. Happ, meanwhile, is just 2-for-16 with 10 strikeouts to begin the season. The likely scenario in the short term is that Maddon mixes and matches in the leadoff spot with a combination of Zobrist, Happ and possibly Albert Almora.