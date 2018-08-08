Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Could play Wednesday

Zobrist (hip) may be available for Wednesday's series finale at Kansas City, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Zobrist exited Tuesday's win over the Royals with left hip tightness, but the injury doesn't to be a significant issue. The Cubs have a scheduled off day Thursday, so they could opt to play things safe with Zobrist even if he is available to play Wednesday.

