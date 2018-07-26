Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Day off Thursday
Zobrist is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Zobrist will take a seat after going 2-for-8 with one RBI during the first three games of this series. In his place, David Bote will start at second base while Jason Heyward, Albert Almora and Kyle Schwarber man the outfield.
