Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Day off Tuesday

Zobrist is not starting Tuesday against the Mets.

Zobrist has started in right field on a regular basis since the Cubs acquired second baseman Daniel Murphy, forcing Jason Heyward to battling for time with Albert Almora in center. Almora and Heyward are both in the lineup Tuesday, with Almora is center and Heyward in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories