Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Dealing with ailing back

Zobrist did not participate in Monday's workout due to a back issue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Although back issues can sometimes be an ominous issue, the Cubs are insistent that this was purely a precautionary measure. No word has come forth as to how the injury cropped up, but more information should come forth as spring training rolls along. Regardless, it seems like this isn't an issue that should inhibit Zobrist very much during Cactus League play.