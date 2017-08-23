Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Delivers three RBI off bench Tuesday
Zobrist, who entered the game as a pinch hitter and stayed in at second base, went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Zobrist was scratched from the starting lineup due to travel issues, but he arrived in time to deliver a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning. He added another RBI on a groundout in the eighth. Zobrist is hitting just .227 this season, but manager Joe Maddon has shown confidence in the veteran, so he should continue to receive ample playing time.
