Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Draws first start since May

Zobrist is starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Mariners.

Zobrist was officially activated from the restricted list Saturday, though he's yet to see an at-bat. That will change Tuesday, as he'll slot into the leadoff role for Chicago's lone game against Seattle. Prior to landing on the restricted list in May, Zobrist was hitting .241 with 10 RBI over 26 contests.

