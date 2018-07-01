Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in three

Zobrist went 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBI in Saturday's win over Minnesota.

Zobrist is no longer an everyday starter for the Cubs -- 48 starts in 65 games -- but his versatility and success at the plate still earns him fairly regular at-bats. The 37-year-old has a .297/.394/.439 slash line with 34 walks and 32 strikeouts for the season.