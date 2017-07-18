Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in two from leadoff spot
Zobrist went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's win over the Braves.
Zobrist has batted leadoff the last five times he's been in the lineup, and with the Cubs winning four of those games, expect manager Joe Maddon to keep putting the veteran atop the order. However, the 36-year-old will also likely get plenty of days off down the stretch as the team attempts to keep him fresh for another playoff push.
