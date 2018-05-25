Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in two, scores twice Friday

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.

The 36-year-old was a productive leadoff hitter in this one, and he's now hitting a solid .296 with a .795 OPS. Zobrist had a down year in 2017 with a .232/.318/.375 line but seems rejuvenated in 2018, though the Cubs will likely still limit the veteran's playing time in an effort to maximize his production later in the year.

