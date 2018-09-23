Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in two, scores twice in win

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

Zobrist has been an offensive force all season, as he's now slashing a robust .311/.385/.449. With the Cubs closing in on a playoff spot, the 37-year-old figures to be heavily involved, though he could get some days off if or when the team clinches.