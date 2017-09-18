Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in two Sunday
Zobrist went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Zobrist only reached base once, but he delivered an RBI groundout in the first inning and an RBI single in the third to propel the Cubs to the 4-3 victory. Zobrist is still batting just .238, but his track record and manager Joe Maddon's confidence in him should lead to plenty of at-bats to close out the regular season.
