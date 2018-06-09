Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Drives in two

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Zobrist drove in a run on a single to center in the first inning, tying the game at one. Through 47 games this season, he's batting .293 with four homers and a .821 OPS. Zobrist figures to get plenty of opportunities at second base moving forward, especially if he continues to produce at the dish.