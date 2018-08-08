Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Exits with hip tightness
Zobrist left Tuesday's game against the Royals with left hip tightness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Zobrist was 1-for-1 with an RBI, a double and a walk prior to leaving the game, a move the Cubs described as precautionary. It wouldn't be surprising for the veteran utility-man to be held out Wednesday with an off day to follow Thursday.
