Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Expects to return Saturday

Zobrist (back) expects to return from the disabled list Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The veteran is feeling good and doesn't expect to need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list. He's off to a strong start at the plate this season, hitting .326/.408/.465 through 13 games.

