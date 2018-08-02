Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Gathers three hits Wednesday

Zobrist went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Zobrist now has multi-hit performances in three of his last four games, which has helped raised his season batting average to an impressive .310. After a subpar 2017 in which he batted just .232, the veteran utility player has been much better in 2018.

