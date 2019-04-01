Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Getting day off

Zobrist is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

Zobrist sat out Thursday's season opener with a lefty (Texas' Mike Minor) on the mound and will hit the bench again with southpaw Sean Newcomb twirling for the Braves. David Bote will fill in at the keystone while Zobrist rests up.

