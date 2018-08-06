Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Goes deep off bench

Zobrist, who entered the game as pinch hitter in the seventh inning, finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Zobrist made the most of his appearance Sunday, as he singled and scored in the seventh inning, then blasted his ninth home run of the season in the ninth. The Cubs have been finding plenty of days off for the 37-year-old, but Zobrist's defensive versatility makes him a useful asset both as a starter and a reserve. He's also been quite valuable at the plate with a .310 average and .851 OPS.