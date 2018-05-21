Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Goes deep Sunday

Zobrist went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Zobrist took Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle deep to lead off the fifth inning. The 36-year-old has just two home runs this season, but he does have a strong .290 average to go with a .784 OPS.

