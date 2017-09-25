Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Goes deep Sunday
Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
The Cubs led just 1-0 when Zobrist went deep, so he certainly gave the team some breathing room. The veteran is still hitting just .235, but manager Joe Maddon seems to trust Zobrist in key spots, which should get him more at-bats to close out the regular season. However, the Cubs have a lot of other options at second base and in the outfield, so expect Zobrist to see plenty of the bench as well.
