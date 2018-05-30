Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Goes deep Tuesday

Zobrist went 2-for-5 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starter Nick Kingham shut down the Cubs through 4.1 innings, but Zobrist started a Chicago rally with his third home run of the season, a two-run shot that cut the Pirates' lead to 3-2. The 37-year-old is now batting a healthy .281 with a .788 OPS in what's been a rebound season so far.