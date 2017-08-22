Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Has manager's backing
Manager Joe Maddon plans on keeping Zobrist in a prominent lineup spot most days despite his .226 average, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.
Zobrist is having one of the worst seasons of his 12-year MLB career, but Maddon has confidence in the 36-year-old. "I keep telling him, 'I wanted to keep you rested for this time of the year. This is your time coming up, September/October,'" Maddon said. "This is his time of the year. He's trending properly right now. Even if he's not hitting, he'll accept his walk for the next hitter. Putting him in the middle, he's surrounded by guys that will drive him in." Zobrist will continue to get occasional rest days, but his veteran presence should keep him in the lineup most days as the Cubs fight for a playoff spot.
