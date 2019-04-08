Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Has three-hit game Sunday

Zobrist went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Zobrist did his job from the leadoff spot, but unfortunately for him, the other Chicago hitters didn't do much in this one and the veteran failed to come around to score. Zobrist actually had half of the team's six hits, and he's now batting a solid .345 this season with a .441 on-base percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories