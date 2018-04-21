Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Heading to disabled list
Zobrist (back) indicated after Friday's win over the Rockies he'll go on the disabled list, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Zobrist hasn't appeared in a game since last Saturday, so he would already be about halfway through the minimum 10 days on the DL. The 36-year-old indicated it's still a minor injury situation, but is opting to express additional caution due to the recent weather conditions.
