Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Heading to disabled list

Zobrist (back) indicated after Friday's win over the Rockies he'll go on the disabled list, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Zobrist hasn't appeared in a game since last Saturday, so he would already be about halfway through the minimum 10 days on the DL. The 36-year-old indicated it's still a minor injury situation, but is opting to express additional caution due to the recent weather conditions.