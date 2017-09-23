Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Heads to bench Saturday

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Zobrist has started most games for the Cubs in September, but he will open on the bench Saturday for the second time in three days. That does not come as much of a surprise with the Cubs facing left-hander Brent Suter and Zobrist hitting just .176 against southpaws in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast