Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Heads to bench Thursday

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Zobrist is just 1-for-19 (.053) over his previous five starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as the Cubs kick off a crucial four-game series against the Brewers. Javier Baez is starting at second base and batting eighth in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast