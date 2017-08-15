Play

Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Held out again Tuesday

Zobrist (neck) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Zobrist will hit the bench for a third straight contest -- and a second time due to the neck injury -- allowing Tommy La Stella to earn another start at second base. The Cubs are labeling Zobrist's injury as stiffness rather than a strain, implying that a serious issue likely isn't in play here. The team is seemingly optimistic that Zobrist will be able to start in one or both of the remaining games of the series.

