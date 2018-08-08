Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Held out Wednesday
Zobrist is not in the starting lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday.
Zobrist was withheld from the lineup after leaving Tuesday's contest with left hip tightness. Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday night that there was a chance Zobrist wouldn't miss any additional time, so this doesn't appear to be a concerning issue moving forward. Zobrist will benefit from a scheduled off day Thursday prior to Friday's series opener versus Washington.
