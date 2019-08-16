Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hitless in Triple-A rehab game

Zobrist (personal) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his first rehab game for Triple-A Iowa Thursday.

Zobrist will play for the Iowa Cubs through the weekend, then the organization will assess things Monday. The veteran hasn't appeared in an MLB game since May due to personal reasons, though he's expected to join the big-league club before the end of August, which would make him eligible for postseason play.