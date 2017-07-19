Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits bench Wednesday
Zobrist is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
The Cubs will look to rest a few key regulars on getaway day, as Zobrist will be joined on the bench by catcher Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward. The versatile Zobrist has settled in as the Cubs' primary leadoff option out of the All-Star break, and though he's only delivered a .300 on-base percentage since that time, he's driven in six runs and scored three times in four games.
