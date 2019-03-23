Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits first spring home run

Zobrist went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Zobrist is off to a bit of a slow start this spring, as this was his first Cactus League home run and he's slashing just .184/.244/.342. However, the veteran has a good enough track record the past few seasons to inspire confidence in fantasy owners despite his early struggles. The 37-year-old figures to get plenty of days off this season but should still get fairly consistent playing time in a utility role for the Cubs.

