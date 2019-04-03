Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hitting leadoff

Zobrist is starting in right field and leading off Wednesday against the Braves.

As has been the case so far this season, Zobrist will lead things off for the Cubs with a right-hander (Julio Teheran) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The veteran switch hitter is 2-for-9 with a 2:1 BB:K in two games as the team's leadoff hitter this season.

