Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hitting seventh

Zobrist is hitting seventh and starting at DH Thursday in Texas.

There was some thought that Zobrist would lead off for the Cubs, but Albert Almora will get that honor against lefty Mike Minor. Zobrist is already not a strong contributor in most counting stats, and if he is not leading off, it will be difficult for him to be a positive contributor in any category other than batting average.

