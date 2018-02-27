Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hopes to play in games next week
Zobrist (back) may be able to appear in spring games beginning next week, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs have been very cautious with the veteran utility man this spring, as he was delayed from day one of camp with this back issue. However, it seems like he's gotten enough workouts under his belt that the Cubs are comfortable enough to deploy him in game action soon. This is a tentative timetable, but Zobrist should be fine for the regular season regardless of how soon he gets back to Cactus League action.
