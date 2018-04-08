Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hot start continues

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his first of the season, in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

The veteran utility player is now slashing .360/.448/.520 though his first 25 at-bats of the season. Zobrist doesn't have a regular starting job these days, but he's making the case for more playing time. Expect manager Joe Maddon to continue deploying the 36-year-old at multiple positions to keep his bat in the lineup while it's hot.