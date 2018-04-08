Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hot start continues
Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his first of the season, in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
The veteran utility player is now slashing .360/.448/.520 though his first 25 at-bats of the season. Zobrist doesn't have a regular starting job these days, but he's making the case for more playing time. Expect manager Joe Maddon to continue deploying the 36-year-old at multiple positions to keep his bat in the lineup while it's hot.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...