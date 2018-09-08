Cubs' Ben Zobrist: In lineup Saturday

Zobrist (neck) will man right field and bat cleanup versus the Nationals during Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill.

Zobrist was scratched from Friday's eventual postponement due to neck stiffness, but that issue doesn't appear to be bothering the 37-year-old going into Saturday's matinee. Dating back to the start of August, Zobrist is hitting .337/.369/.515 with 15 RBI in 29 games.