Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Keeps hitting in win Thursday

Zobrist went 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Brewers.

Zobrist had been out since early May due to a personal matter, but he's now 4-for-6 with five runs scored in his first two games back with the team. It's unclear exactly how much the veteran will play the rest of the way, though he clearly has the trust of manager Joe Maddon and offers valuable defensive versatility.