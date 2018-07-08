Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Knocks in two Saturday

Zobrist went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Zobrist batted leadoff and had a good all-around game, and he's now batting a solid .296 this season with an .819 OPS. The veteran struggled in 2017, posting a .232 average and .693 OPS, but he's turned things around in 2018.