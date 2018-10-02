Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off in NL Wild Card Game

Zobrist is starting in right field and hitting leadoff in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game.

Zobrist is hitting .333 against left-handers this season, so he'll be rewarded with a spot atop the order for Tuesday's win-or-go-home game against lefty Kyle Freeland. Daniel Murphy, the team's usual leadoff hitter, was dropped to sixth in the order.

