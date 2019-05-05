Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off Sunday

Zobrist will start in left field and serve as the Cubs' leadoff hitter in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though Zobrist rejoins the lineup in a prominent spot in the batting order, it doesn't appear that he's on the cusp of regaining an everyday role. He'll be making just his fourth start in eight games with David Bote having seemingly unseated him for a full-time gig.

More News
Our Latest Stories