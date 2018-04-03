Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off Tuesday
Zobrist is leading off and playing left field Tuesday against the Reds.
Zobrist has started twice for the Cubs so far this season, hitting seventh both times. He'll lead off Tuesday and could take advantage of the Reds' hitter-friendly home stadium. The veteran was the Cubs' second-most common leadoff man last year, starting 40 games at the top of the order. His skills declined significantly across the board, however, and his .318 on-base percentage last year leaves him an unlikely candidate to lead off frequently this season.
