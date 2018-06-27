Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off Tuesday

Zobrist is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

With Kris Bryant (shoulder) landing on the 10-day disabled list, the Cubs could use Javy Baez more at third base, which is what they're doing on Tuesday. As a result, Zobrist could see a little more time at second base in the short term. The veteran utility player is slashing a healthy .289/.384/.426 this season.