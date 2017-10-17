Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off Tuesday
Zobrist is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Zobrist started on the bench for the first two games of the NLCS with left-handed starters (Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill) on the bump for the opposition, but he'll step back into the starting nine for Game 3 with righty Yu Darvish toeing the rubber for Los Angeles. He's 2-for-12 (.157) with two walks and four strikeouts in his career against Darvish.
