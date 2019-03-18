Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Likely to see time in leadoff spot

Zobrist has gone 5-for-26 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored through 10 Cactus League appearances.

Zobrist is only reaching base at a .276 clip in spring, but his career mark of .357 is more indicative of what to expect from him over the course of his age-38 season. His advancing age makes it likely that Zobrist will be in store for at least one day off most weeks, but as per usual, he'll have multiple avenues into the lineup thanks to his switch hitting and ability to play four spots (first base, second base, left field and right field) reasonably well. Morever, Zobrist has been deployed in the leadoff spot on multiple occasions this spring and is a candidate to regularly top the order against right-handed pitching. That arrangement would be quite favorable to Zobrist's run-producing potential, as Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are slated to hit second and third, respectively.