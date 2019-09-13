Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Makes pinch-hitting appearance

Zobrist (knee) appeared as a pinch-hitter in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Padres, going 0-for-1 with an RBI.

Zobrist was held out Wednesday with a bruised knee and did not start Thursday either, but it was good to see him get into the game, as it appears his injury is not overly serious. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, Zobrist is expected to sit again Friday with a left-hander (Steven Brault) starting for Pittsburgh, though at least the veteran looks ready to go when called upon.