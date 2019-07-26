Cubs' Ben Zobrist: May start rehab games shortly

Zobrist (personal) could begin a rehab assignment by next weekend, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zobrist has been away from the team since May 8 for personal reasons, so even if he is able to begin a rehab stint within the next week, he'll likely require a lengthy stay in the minors, similar to an abbreviated spring training. Assuming the veteran is able to step back onto the field soon, he'd need to be activated from the restricted list by the end of August in order to be eligible for the postseason, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

More News
Our Latest Stories